Sa Mi-ja Considers Moving Into a 1.1 Billion-Won Senior Living Community: "Selling Our 6 Billion-Won Home and Moving Here Might Put My Mind at Ease"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Sa Mi-ja considered moving into a senior living community.

On the 18th, a video titled "The Last Home Chosen After Selling a 6 Billion-Won House" was uploaded to Sa Mi-ja's YouTube channel.

Sa Mi-ja and her husband visited an upscale senior living community. Sa Mi-ja's husband said, "Didn't you make a big fuss three years ago, saying we should move into a senior living community, but then saying it wasn't possible? I'm not particularly drawn to it now, either. We have grandchildren." However, Sa Mi-ja said she had changed her mind. "I'm gradually warming to the idea now. But now you're the one saying you don't like it. If you're willing, I could go along with you," she said.

When asked about her preferred conditions, Sa Mi-ja said, "I wish it were spacious. The bathroom in our house is spacious. I'd like a place where I can fall without getting hurt, one that makes me think, 'This is a place where I can fall safely.'" Her husband was also concerned about Sa Mi-ja suffering another fall. "We don't need anything else; it just has to be easy to live in. She needs to be able to move around easily. I have trauma even when I hear the sound of her getting out of bed. Safety is the most important thing," he emphasized.

While touring the senior living community, Sa Mi-ja also met some of its residents. They expressed their satisfaction with life there and recommended that she move in as well.

The two then visited a residential unit. The living room was neatly arranged, and the kitchen was suitable for a one- or two-person household. All the appliances were built in. For a 28-pyeong unit, the deposit was reportedly in the range of 1.17 billion to 1.18 billion won. A staff member explained, "There is a separate living fee. It is 3.15 million won for one resident and 3.9 million won for two residents."

After hearing the explanation, Sa Mi-ja said, "I have always preferred this kind of system." She added, "It's one-third the size of where we live, but it's so compact and thoughtfully designed. I was indifferent at first, but the more I look at it, the more I want it." Her husband also said, "I'd like to come, but certain things have to happen first. Selling the apartment comes first." Sa Mi-ja responded, "The idea of living with the kids doesn't suit me. I don't want to live with them. I think I'd come even by myself." She positively considered moving into the senior living community, saying, "Before, I thought we'd have to rent after selling the house, but we don't need to do that. I think I'd feel more at ease coming to a place like this."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.