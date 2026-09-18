"Somebody save me, I want to die"... Truedy, wife of Rhee Dae-eun, battles the flu along with their 10-month-old son

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun, reporter] Rapper Truedy said she had a difficult time after her entire family, including her husband, Rhee Dae-eun, and their son, came down with the flu.

On the 17th, Truedy shared an update on her family, writing on social media, "Somebody save me. Our entire family is facing the biggest crisis of our lives."

That same day, a video titled 'The Flu Virus That Invaded Geumttongi's Family: Who on Earth Brought It Home?' was uploaded to Truedy's YouTube channel.

In the video, every member of Truedy's family was suffering from cold symptoms. Truedy kept coughing as her condition gradually worsened. She eventually complained, "I'm dying, seriously. This really doesn't feel like living."

She continued, "Who gets the flu in summer..." before adding, "I feel like I want to die," revealing how difficult things had become.

Truedy ultimately tested positive for the flu. Her son, Rae-on, was also infected, and his temperature rose as high as 38.5°C, heightening the family's concern.

'Rhee Dae-eun♥' Truedy says, "Somebody save me, I want to die"... Even her 10-month-old son joins the family's grueling battle with the flu

Truedy and her son continued treatment at a hospital while receiving IV fluids. But the flu virus also spread to her husband, Rhee Dae-eun. After he too contracted the flu, the entire family was literally forced into a grueling battle with the illness.

Rhee Dae-eun appeared in the video with a severely swollen face, but he looked considerably better after visiting the hospital. He described the family's situation, saying, "Our entire family has the flu, so things are in complete chaos right now."

As time passed, Truedy's health also gradually improved. Looking back on the time when everyone was sick, she said, "It hurt my heart to see the whole family sick."

Despite the difficult circumstances, Rhee Dae-eun pointed out an unexpected positive aspect. He said, "We had both been busy, but it was nice that the three of us were stuck at home because of the flu," eliciting laughter.

After recovering, Truedy told her fans, "Please all be sure to take care of your health, and thank you for worrying about us like this."

Meanwhile, Truedy married former baseball player Rhee Dae-eun in 2021 after dating him for four years. The couple became parents last November when they welcomed their son.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.