Park Won-sook: "I Was Filming When My Son Died; I Couldn't Shed a Single Tear" ('Song Seung-hwan's Wonderful Life')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Park Won-sook opened up about how she felt after learning of her son's death.

On the 18th, actress Park Won-sook appeared on the YouTube channel 'Song Seung-hwan's Wonderful Life.'

Recalling the first day of filming Dear My Friends on tvN, Park Won-sook said, "My mother died on the first day. I was in terrible distress. My mother died on the first day of filming. I think filming was at 9 a.m., but my mother died at 4 a.m. It wasn't that she was critically ill and had collapsed. Rather, as things were nearing the end, I said I would go film and left. But the scene wasn't just any scene—it was one where I danced and had fun at a dance club."

Park Won-sook continued, "It was the same with my son. At the time of my son's death, I was also working on a Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) drama called Pearl Necklace, and the script had already been written. But the situation was exactly the same. The accident happened the previous week, and we went out for location shooting. Ahn Pan-seok said, 'Even if you just sit there, all the emotion will come through.' But I absolutely couldn't cry. It was so strange. I wondered, 'Does that mean all the acting I've done until now was fake?' Even when you're hit that hard, it feels like the blood comes out only much later. I think I just walked around like that." Park Won-sook's son died in an unfortunate traffic accident in 2003.

Park Won-sook said, "I wondered what I had been doing all this time. Was all that crying and wailing fake? I was reminded of the expressionless faces of some old people in Africa. It was the feeling of looking on with a darkened face."

Park Won-sook went on to discuss Dear My Friends. She said, "Even now, there are young people who say they're watching it from start to finish. But the scene I regret involved a cancer patient who had to have her head shaved. Perhaps they couldn't bring themselves to tell me. But I could have shaved my head. I was mentally prepared to shave it, but I left everything too much to others. As the hairstylists worked, I even wondered whether I should have told them, 'Shave my head.' Watching that, I regretted it in my own way."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.