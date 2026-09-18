Jung Si-a, Married to Baek Do-bin, Reunites with the "Oppa Who Kissed Her Before Her Husband" After 20 Years

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Jung Si-a unexpectedly reunited with actor Lee Ji Hoon, her former on-screen first-kiss partner, after more than 20 years, surprising fans.

On the 18th, a video titled "Why Are You Here, Oppa? Meeting My First-Kiss Scene Partner for the First Time in 20 Years While Shopping at Uniqlo" was posted on Jung Si-a's YouTube channel, "Jung Si-a Asijeong."

Jung Si-a ran into actor Lee Ji Hoon at a shopping mall she had visited to buy clothes for her son. Delighted by the unexpected encounter, she recalled their past and revealed that they had once worked at the same agency.

Jung Si-a recalled, "How many years ago was it? We were at the same agency more than 20 years ago," adding, "When we were rookies, we filmed a romantic music video as the male and female leads for Seomoon Tak."

Lee Ji Hoon, who now has two children, aged 12 and 9, was also surprised by their reunion. "When did we get this old?" he remarked.

Recalling that time, Jung Si-a said, "We used to hang out at the office because we never had anything to do," prompting laughter.

As she looked at Lee Ji Hoon, whom she had met again after more than 20 years, Jung Si-a said, "This feels so strange. You're even more handsome now," and became emotional at seeing him again.

After parting ways with Lee Ji Hoon following their brief reunion, Jung Si-a revealed a surprising fact.

Jung Si-a revealed, "That Lee Ji Hoon oppa from earlier was the man I kissed before my husband. I'd even forgotten, but when I thought about it, it was before my husband," drawing attention.

A clip of the kiss scene from the music video the two had appeared in together was then shown. Looking back at their youthful appearance at the time, Jung Si-a recalled a past interview, saying, "I was a rising star of the new generation back then."

Jung Si-a notably revealed that she had said in an interview about the kiss scene, "I felt nothing at all; it was bland," prompting laughter.

The special connection between the two, who happened to meet again after more than two decades, captured viewers' attention.

Meanwhile, Jung Si-a married actor Baek Do-bin, the son of actor Baek Yoon-sik, in 2009. They welcomed their son, Jun-woo, that year and their daughter, Seo-woo, in 2012.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.