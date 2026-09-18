Yang Hee-eun Underwent Second Cancer Surgery: "Two Months Before My Corneal Transplant, Park Mi-sun and I Became 'Cancer Strong'"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Yang Hee-eun confessed that she recently underwent cancer surgery.

On the 18th, the YouTube channel 'Kim Young-chul Original' uploaded a video titled "What Happened When Top Impressionist Kim Young-chul Challenged Veteran Yang Hee-eun? (+Yang Hee-eun's Health Condition)."

Kim Young-chul went to see Yang Hee-eun, who runs a cafe in Buyeo County. Kim Young-chul said, "The reason I came today is that you've had eye surgery recently, so I came to Buyeo County to look after you." Yang Hee-eun previously underwent a corneal transplant in June.

Kim Young-chul expressed concern while referring to a photo posted on social media, saying, "I felt so sorry seeing Seong-mi and Mi-sun holding canes." Yang Hee-eun replied, "We asked Seong-mi to take a photo of us, but how could she take it from below the stairs upward? It made us look this big. She really took it in such a funny way. We weren't that swollen."

Kim Young-chul expressed relief, saying, "I'm so glad now." Yang Hee-eun then revealed that she had also undergone cancer surgery, saying, "I actually had cancer surgery in April, and the eye surgery was in June." At age 30, Yang Hee-eun had been diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer and given three months to live. However, Yang Hee-eun and Park Mi-sun met and boldly shouted, "Cancer Strong." Kim Young-chul burst out laughing and said, "I guess I can't just call Mi-sun anymore," before rewriting Aespa's song "Next Level" as "Cancer Patient Next Level" and singing it.

When Kim Young-chul said he had supported Park Mi-sun by singing to her every day, Yang Hee-eun asked, "But don't you get tired doing that? Are there times when your energy runs low?" Kim Young-chul admitted, "Sometimes," prompting Yang Hee-eun to joke, "If your energy never drops, you're not human." Kim Young-chul then explained his own way of recharging: "That's why I recharge. I don't make plans with anyone on Sundays."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.