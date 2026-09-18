'Park Sung-kwang's wife' Lee Sol-i shares her internet-famous 'bikini horseback riding' photos... "Wish fulfilled"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Lee Sol-i, comedian Park Sung-kwang's wife, shared her deeply moving experience from a trip.

On the 18th, Lee Sol-i shared photos taken in Kota Kinabalu, saying, "The things I really wanted to do in Kota Kinabalu were a private yacht trip and sunset horseback riding... I fulfilled my wish."

Lee Sol-i looked back on the moment, saying, "When else would I ever get to take such amazing photos? I guess that's why I absolutely had to visit Shangri-La Rasa Ria..! It was hard choosing from hundreds of photos, but the memories are so powerful that my heart flutters every time I look back at the photos and videos."

She added, "The sunset, the music, the breeze, the scent of the sea, the beautiful horse, and even the connection we shared... It was truly an unforgettable experience," expressing her feelings about the trip.

She strongly recommended the destination, saying, "The sky was cloudy throughout my stay in Kota Kinabalu, so I wonder what horseback riding beneath a purple sunset would have been like... I should put it back on my bucket list..! I really hope my friends can visit Kota Kinabalu and have this romantic experience."

Earlier, Lee Sol-i enjoyed the beautiful scenery of Kota Kinabalu, riding a horse against the sunset and savoring a carefree moment amid the exotic surroundings.

Lee Sol-i posted photos and videos capturing that deeply moving moment on her social media, and they quickly became a hot topic online. Lee Sol-i posted photos and videos capturing that deeply moving moment on her social media, and they quickly became a hot topic online.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married Park Sung-kwang in 2020. The couple has stayed connected with fans by sharing their married life and daily activities through television appearances and social media.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.