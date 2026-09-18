Kim Min-ha on Her 17kg Weight Loss: "It Must Be So Painful—I’ll Throw Away the Scale as Soon as Filming Ends"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Min-ha opened up about the struggles of her extreme, "bone-thin" diet.

On the 18th, Uhm Jung-hwa's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "I'll Throw the Party. Who Wants to Drink the Wine? (with Jung Jae-hyung, Kim Wan-sun, Go Hyun-jung, Song Hye-kyo, Kim Jae-joong, An Shinae, Kang Min-kyung, and Kim Min-ha)."

Uhm Jung-hwa, who recently launched her own wine brand, said, "Today is the day my dream comes true. Don't people choose and drink wine according to their tastes? I think wine is something that can contain my taste and sensibility. After a year of tasting and blending, four wine varietals have finally been released. Today is the opening party." She added that she was hosting a launch party at home after inviting her acquaintances.

Uhm Jung-hwa said, "I'm not the kind of person who can comfortably invite people over and gather them. So I thought about it a lot. It seemed like the right occasion for my friends to come, but I felt cautious because it wasn't a birthday party or anything like that. I asked Jae-hyung for advice. When I said I couldn't invite people, he told me to just say I was having a party and invite them. So I gathered the courage to do it." She added, "I'm worried because the friends coming today really know their wine."

The friends Uhm Jung-hwa invited made up an awards-show-caliber lineup. Kim Min-ha was the first to arrive, and the two warmly greeted each other with a hug. Kim Min-ha had recently made headlines after losing 17 kilograms for a role as a terminally ill character. Referring to the weight loss, Uhm Jung-hwa expressed concern, saying, "You lost all that weight while preparing for the role. It must be hard on you. Take good care of yourself mentally." Kim Min-ha responded, "I'm really going to throw away the scale as soon as this is over," opening up about the hardships of dieting.

Uhm Jung-hwa asked about the film, "Isn't it a sad story?" Kim Min-ha replied, "But it's not that sad. The atmosphere is beautiful. They're both terminally ill, but it's beautiful and cute because they fall in love with each other. It's not that sad. It's sad because it's so lovely. The way they struggle to survive is beautiful."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.