Oh Yoon-ah Enjoys an Ultra-Luxury Hotel Stay in Japan Without Her Son with a Developmental Disability, Who Got a Job: "Too Expensive, No Shopping Until Next Month"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Oh Yoon-ah enjoyed an ultra-luxury hotel stay in Japan.

On the 18th, a video titled "A High-End Hotel Review with a Clear View of Tokyo Tower" was posted on Oh Yoon-ah's YouTube channel.

Turning on the camera at the airport, Oh Yoon-ah said, "I've been so tired lately, so I'm leaving to get some rest." She added, "Since Min-i got a job, things have become a little difficult. I have to use my annual leave to go. Also, since this is his first year and he needs to work hard, I want to show that I'm working hard this year, too." She explained that she was traveling to Japan with the YouTube channel's production crew without her son.

Oh Yoon-ah said, "I have no plans at all. I'm leaving on an impulse." She continued, "There was a place I wanted to visit, and it's a newly opened hotel. It was so expensive. I couldn't book a suite, so I booked a regular room instead, but it was still expensive. Still, I thought, 'I've worked hard, so I should reward myself,' and decided to make the trip after giving it a lot of thought."

After a series of twists and turns, Oh Yoon-ah arrived at a high-end hotel in Tokyo, Japan. Although she winced at the price, saying, "It's so expensive. I should cut back and avoid shopping until next month," she also expressed her satisfaction: "I wonder if I've ever truly enjoyed Japan to this extent. Tokyo was always so busy. I would go shopping, and when I was younger, I would go to clubs. By the time I finished going around, the day was over. I was so tired when I returned to my accommodation that I would just sleep. But this hotel definitely has an impact. It's cozy and comfortable, and everything is new, so it's clean. It makes me want to try using everything."

The hotel room featured a private area where she could enjoy a bath alone. Oh Yoon-ah said, "Overall, it's clean and comfortable to use."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.