Park Myung-soo Reveals Plans After His Daughter, an "Elite Dancer," Gets Into College: "We're Going on a Trip; Minseo Will Make the Plans"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Park Myung-soo dreamed of going on dates with his daughter, Minseo.

On the 18th, the YouTube channel "Halmyungsoo" uploaded a video titled "The 'Yeosu Food Is on Another Level' Illness You Catch After Visiting Yeosu."

Park Myung-soo went on a trip to Yeosu with the production team of "Halmyungsoo," which recently resumed production. After settling into an outdoor cafe with a panoramic view of the sea, Park Myung-soo happily remarked, "This is healing." The production team asked, "Listening to the sound of the waves, I feel like we should ask this question: What is life?" Park Myung-soo replied, "Life is a continuous series of hardships." He then offered this piece of wisdom: "When you face hardship, if you look down on it and find the joy in overcoming it, you achieve your goals."

The production team asked, "Have you ever regretted becoming an entertainer?" Park Myung-soo replied, "No. There was nothing else I could do. I am an entertainer, but more specifically, a comedian. That is the greatest blessing God gave me." The staff then asked, "Have you ever regretted doing 'Halmyungsoo'?" Park Myung-soo answered, "When I went bankrupt a while ago," prompting laughter. However, he added, "Things have been sorted out now, so I'm doing it again. That's why life is a continuous series of hardships. Still, it's nice to come to Yeosu and see the sea, even if it's because of 'Halmyungsoo.'"

After enjoying a massive feast, Park Myung-soo headed to ride a cable car. The production team asked, "Do you often go on dates with Minseo?" and Park Myung-soo answered, "No." When the staff asked, "Once Minseo goes to college, you'll have more free time, so won't you go on lots of dates?" he replied, "I should take her to Japan, too." Asked, "Who makes the plans when you travel abroad?" Park Myung-soo said, "Minseo will, I guess. Why else would you have kids?" The production team then offered, "Can we come along? We'll pay our own way," but Park Myung-soo drew the line, saying, "No. Go with your fathers," prompting even more laughter.

Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo's daughter, Minseo, is a high school senior this year. She is an elite dancer who attended Yewon School and is currently studying dance at Sunhwa Arts High School.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.