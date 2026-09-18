Kim Ga-yeon Goes on a 10 Million Won Hanbok Shopping Spree Using Her Husband Lim Yo-hwan’s Card... Even Prompting a Verification Call from the Card Company

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyeon] Actress Kim Ga-yeon went on a hanbok shopping spree worth tens of millions of won using her husband Lim Yo-hwan’s card and even received a verification call from the card company.

On the 18th, the YouTube channel "Kim Ga-yeon and Lim Yo-hwan’s Gaming Couple" released a video titled "Kim Ga-yeon Secretly Charges 10 Million Won in Hanbok Purchases to Lim Yo-hwan’s Card (Hanbok Worn by BLACKPINK, Park Bo-gum and BTS)."

That day, Kim Ga-yeon visited a hanbok event held once a year. Kim Ga-yeon, who said she had a special fondness for hanbok, explained, "I’ve worn hanbok a lot since I was in elementary school, so it feels very familiar to me. It’s our traditional clothing, but it’s gradually being forgotten, so I thought I should wear it, at least."

Before starting her shopping spree, Kim Ga-yeon confessed, "I heard a lot of new items had come out, so I happily brought my husband’s card without telling him. Honey, I’m sorry," prompting laughter.

Kim Ga-yeon’s shopping spree was bold from the outset. After hearing that a hanbok set she liked cost 320,000 won each for the jeogori and skirt, or 640,000 won in total, she immediately showed her eagerness to buy it, saying, "It’s only 640,000 won. Don’t try to stop me." She eventually shouted, "Give me a big shopping basket," and began filling it with hanbok in earnest.

When her daughter, who had joined her shopping trip, asked, "If you buy everything, won’t it exceed 10 million won?" Kim Ga-yeon confidently replied, "It won’t exceed 10 million won. It won’t go that far." However, her purchase at just one store came to 2.15 million won, and her shopping spree was far from over.

Kim Ga-yeon’s shopping impulse continued unabated at another store. While browsing various hanbok and accessories, including a hanbok worn by BLACKPINK, she spotted a 380,000-won item and added it to her basket, saying, "I can buy this. My husband won’t mind this much. Can’t I even buy something like this?"

Eventually, an unexpected situation arose. While she was shopping, Kim Ga-yean received a call from the card company on her mobile phone. She burst out laughing and said, "Samsung Card called me. It’s because I suddenly made two big purchases. I usually shop for little things, and now they suddenly called me."

Even after the card company’s verification call, Kim Ga-yeon did not stop shopping. When she found another outfit she liked, she continued shopping, saying, "There are too many pretty things. I can’t control myself."

Kim Ga-yeon said her cumulative spending that day was approximately 5 million won. After asking, "Roughly how much is it now?" she answered, "Close to 5 million won." However, the production staff calculated the total at 10 million won.

Even so, Kim Ga-yeon explained that she usually does not spend much on herself. She said, "Whether it’s the kids’ clothes or my husband’s clothes, I tend to buy them even if they cost a bit, but I hardly buy anything for myself. I don’t shop elsewhere. I’m only like this here."

She also emphasized that the shopping trip was her birthday present, joking, "My birthday is September 9. So right now, I’m buying my birthday present. My husband is buying it for me." When asked, "Doesn’t your husband say anything?" she replied, "My husband doesn’t complain about things like that. If I buy him something for himself, that’s the end of it," adding to the laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Ga-yeon and Lim Yo-hwan registered their marriage in 2011 and held their wedding ceremony in 2016. The couple shares stories about their daily lives and family through the YouTube channel "Kim Ga-yeon and Lim Yo-hwan’s Gaming Couple."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.