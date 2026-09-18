IU Boldly Chops Off Her Long Hair for the First Time in 10 Years: "Everything Went Well When I Had a Bob"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and actress IU boldly cut her long hair for the music video for her new song "Unknown Planet."

On the 18th, IU released a behind-the-scenes video on her YouTube channel featuring footage from the filming of the "Unknown Planet" music video.

What drew the most attention that day was IU's transformation to a bob. She began filming in a spacesuit but decided to cut her real hair to portray the passage of time in the music video.

IU explained, "According to the music video's story, a very long time passed in between. The setting is that 'my hair grew a lot while I was traveling to Earth,'" adding, "My hair needs to be short in the opening scenes."

In particular, it had been about three years since IU had last cut her hair short. She recalled that the last time she cut it was while filming the Netflix series "When Life Gives You Tangerines," saying, "It was about this length then, with a lot of layers."

She then previewed a completely different style. IU said, "This time, I want a blunt bob with no layers," adding, "I think it's been about 10 years since I wore my hair this short." She wanted a bob cut short enough to reach her jawline.

IU expressed her anticipation about the new style, asking, "Will it be cute?" The staff replied, "It could be cute, or it could be cool. I think it will depend on the styling."

There was also a plan to hide her bob transformation until the music video was released. IU said, "After I cut my hair, I'll wear hair extensions until the music video is released," confidently adding, "I don't think the fans will notice." However, a caption reading "Tried to hide it, but failed" was added to the video, eliciting laughter.

Once her long hair had been cut off, IU said, "It already feels lighter. I like it," expressing her satisfaction. Looking at her natural hair color, she added, "The color is really pretty. If this color were among the hair-color samples at a salon, I think I'd say, 'I'll go with this one.'"

The staff members also expressed their admiration one after another when they saw the finished bob. When one staffer said, "I'm a bob person," IU recalled her past activities with short hair.

IU said, "Everything went well when I had a bob. When Life Gives You Tangerines did well, and so did Palette," pointing out, "My hair was short during Modern Times and A Flower Bookmark, too." She even fell asleep during the haircut, seemingly exhausted. Later, she appeared on set with a new hairstyle cut up to her jawline, changing the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, IU released her new digital single "Unknown Planet" on the 10th. Its double title tracks, "Unknown Planet" and "Dear My Crazy Soulmate," rose to the top ranks of major music charts after their release and have received widespread love.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.