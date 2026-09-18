Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung Hope Their 3-Year-Old Son Junbeom Will Debut as an Idol... Even Visiting JYP's Headquarters: "You Never Know"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung personally set out to explore the possibility of their son Junbeom debuting as an idol.

On the 18th, a video titled "Junbeom's Idol Challenge: We Went to JYP in Person?!" was released on the YouTube channel Hongssun TV.

That day, Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung took Junbeom to a dance studio. Unlike his mother, Junbeom was very shy and remained bashful with his back turned.

Hong Hyun-hee introduced the family, saying, "Junbeom's stylist is here, and we've brought in Mr. Yeon Jeseung. He's the manager. He handles everything overall, and I'm the dance teacher today."

Hong Hyun-hee then talked about children's dreams these days. She said, "These days, children's dreams... What were they when we were young? The president, a doctor, or a scientist. But these days, becoming an idol is the top dream among kids. I hear idols and YouTubers take turns at the top."

She added, "So we came to see whether our Junbeom has that kind of talent," revealing that they planned to assess his potential as an idol.

Hong Hyun-hee also recalled her childhood. She said, "I still remember it. I went along to one of my mother's social gatherings and danced to Michael Jackson," then surprised everyone by breaking into an impromptu dance.

Yeon Jeseung also said, "I'm not a bad dancer either." Hong Hyun-hee expressed her hopes for her son's dancing, saying, "If Junbeom has my genes, he'll be a good dancer too."

Yeon Jeseung revealed his wish for Junbeom to experience a variety of things, saying, "Didn't I say that we'd let him try a little bit of everything?"

When the dance lesson began in earnest, Hong Hyun-hee introduced the dancer Harimu to test Junbeom's skills, saying, "It was incredibly difficult to arrange this schedule. We managed to set aside one hour over the course of a month."

However, contrary to Hong Hyun-hee's expectations, Junbeom remained too shy to step forward. Watching him, Yeon Jeseung expressed his disappointment, saying, "We came here aiming for 'BAD' today." In the end, he suggested that Hong Hyun-hee learn the dance instead of Junbeom.

A week later, the family of three appeared in front of the JYP Entertainment headquarters.

Hong Hyun-hee explained why they visited, saying, "Actually, when JYP appeared on Omniscient Interfering View, I said I really wanted to try that organic meal, so he invited us."

Even after visiting the JYP Entertainment headquarters, Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung did not give up their hopes of Junbeom debuting as an idol.

Yeon Jeseung spoke to Junbeom, saying, "Who knows? Junbeom, you never know what might happen. Make sure they remember your face here," expressing his unusual level of expectation.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.