Ko Ji-yong Files Complaint Against So Jae-won Over 'Child Support Attack' → "It Was Ko Ji-yong's Side That Spread False Information"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Novelist So Jae-won disclosed that Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, had filed a complaint against him for alleged defamation and signaled that he would take legal action in response.

On the 18th, So Jae-won stated his position directly on social media, saying, "It appears that Mr. Ko Ji-yong's side has filed a complaint against me."

Earlier, after a dispute over child support and visitation between Ko Ji-yong and his ex-wife, Heo Yang-im, became public, So Jae-won posted a lengthy message on social media and publicly criticized Ko.

At the time, So Jae-won referred to reports that about 40 million won in child support had gone unpaid and asked, "Did you first fulfill your duties as a parent before asserting your rights regarding your child?" He identified himself as a single father with parental and custodial rights, adding, "I hope you will find what you can do immediately, take responsibility for the child support first by paying it in full, and show your sincerity as a father." However, the figure of about 40 million won was based on media reports, and Ko Ji-yong's side has stated that the actual unpaid amount was less than the reported figure.

Ko Ji-yong's side reportedly filed a complaint against So Jae-won for alleged defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

Ko Ji-yong's side stated, "We responded through legal procedures to prevent a third party with no personal connection to Ko Ji-yong or his agency from spreading information that differs from the facts."

After learning about the complaint, So Jae-won immediately rebutted the claim. He said, "I merely expressed my convictions and opinion on my personal social media, as a single father, out of concern after reading media reports about unpaid child support and hoping that the child would not be hurt." He continued, "Ko Ji-yong's side referred to this as an 'interview' and issued a statement to the media as if I had indiscriminately spread information contrary to the facts."

He drew a clear line, saying, "To be clear, I have never conducted a direct interview with any media outlet."

So Jae-won also emphasized that he had completed a legal review. He stated, "I clearly confirmed through a review conducted by my legal counsel that my post, in which I expressed my opinion based on an already published article, presented no legal problem whatsoever."

He countered, "It was Ko Ji-yong's side that distorted the facts and spread false information," adding, "Since you filed a complaint against me for violating the Information and Communications Network Act through defamation, I will not evade this matter and will determine the precise rights and wrongs through legal procedures. I, too, will firmly take part in every legal process necessary." He thus signaled the possibility of a legal counteraction.

The dispute began with child support and visitation issues following the divorce of Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im. On the 16th, Ko filed an application against Heo for a preliminary injunction prohibiting interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of his son. Ko Ji-yong's side claimed that he had seen his son only about six times in the roughly two years since their consensual divorce in April 2024.

Heo Yang-im, however, stated, "There was no separate agreement regarding regular visitation at the time of the divorce," adding that she had already filed a petition with the court for an adjudication on visitation. She also said she would faithfully arrange visitation in accordance with the court's future decision.

The dispute over child support is also continuing. It was recently reported that Ko paid Heo 1.63 million won each on August 19 and September 10, for a total of 3.26 million won. The money was reportedly transferred under the name of Ko's mother.

Ko Ji-yong's side has stated that payments were not made smoothly because of financial difficulties caused by deteriorating health and business failure. It also claims that Ko conveyed his intention to pay the unpaid child support in installments.

The child support and visitation dispute that began between Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im has expanded into a defamation complaint and an announced legal counteraction following So Jae-won's public criticism.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im married in 2013 and had a son the following year. They appeared on KBS2's "The Return of Superman," where they shared their family life with viewers. The two divorced by mutual agreement in April 2024.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.