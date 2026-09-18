Jo Jung-suk Insisted on Playing a 'Breast Cancer Patient' and Created a Career-Defining Role: "His Agency Tried to Talk Him Out of It"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jo Jung-suk revealed a humorous behind-the-scenes story involving Gong Hyo-jin while filming the drama 'Don't Dare to Dream.'

On the 18th, Jo Jung-suk revisited iconic scenes from his previous drama 'Don't Dare to Dream' on his YouTube channel and recalled memories from the production.

In SBS's 2016 drama 'Don't Dare to Dream,' Jo Jung-suk played Lee Hwa-shin, a macho reporter, and shared romantic chemistry with Gong Hyo-jin, who played Pyo Na-ri. The drama received widespread acclaim for its unusual premise of male breast cancer and Jo Jung-suk's performance, which moved seamlessly between comedy and romance.

Jo Jung-suk said his agency had been somewhat hesitant when he was first offered the role. "I think it was because of the premise that the male lead was a breast cancer patient," he said, recalling that he actually liked the setup.

"I learned that men can also develop breast cancer, so I began learning about it and taking an interest in it," he explained, adding that he personally persuaded his agency and accepted the role. He continued, "I am really glad I did it. Many people enjoyed it, and I received a lot of love through this work."

He also shared a behind-the-scenes story from a hospital scene with Gong Hyo-jin. The scene in which Lee Hwa-shin is diagnosed with breast cancer was serious in the story, but it was actually difficult to keep from laughing on set.

While watching footage from that time, Jo Jung-suk recalled, "You have no idea how hard I was trying not to laugh," adding, "Once Hyo-jin and I burst out laughing, we had to take a short break from filming."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.