Kwak Bum's 13-Year-Old Daughter Approached for Street Casting in Hongdae... "She Looks Like AI" (Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kwak Bum revealed his special affection for his two daughters.

The December 18 episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S's "Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4" showed Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) embarking on a food trip to Jeonju's long-established local restaurants with Jeonju natives Kwak Bum and Kim Ji-yu.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo asked Kwak Bum, "Are you the father of two daughters?"

Kwak Bum replied, "I have daughters who are 12 and 13. I'm extremely close with them." He added, "We went running together yesterday, too. My wife and I ran the Sangam walking trail with the four of us, and I thought, 'This is happiness.'" He openly expressed his affection for his family.

Jun Hyun-moo remarked, "I heard your wife is very beautiful, and your daughters are beautiful as well." Kim Ji-yu also shared her reaction after seeing them in person, saying, "I was so surprised."

Kwak Bum then shared a story about the striking looks of his 13-year-old eldest daughter. "My 13-year-old eldest daughter was actually approached for street casting in Hongdae while she was out with her friends," he revealed, surprising everyone.

He even showed photos of his daughters. When Jun Hyun-moo said, "Let us see the children's faces," Kwak Bum displayed their photos and said, "Doesn't she have a total beauty look?" He showed himself to be every bit the doting father.

After seeing the photos, Kim Ji-yu exclaimed, "She looks like AI," while Kwak Joon-bin marveled, "She really has a perfectly formed face."

Meanwhile, Kwak Bum married his high school classmate in 2013, and they have two daughters.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.