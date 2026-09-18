Rhymer Ready to Give Up His Company to Remarry: "I Will Focus More on My Family" ("Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class")

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Rhymer expressed a strong desire to remarry on "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2."

The December 18 episode of Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" revealed the daily life of CEO Rhymer.

Rhymer, who was sharpening a knife from early in the morning, carefully prepared a meal, saying, "This is a rockfish I caught when I went fishing in Wando last year. I cook and eat what I catch myself." He added, "My routine is to always eat breakfast and exercise. I need to have rice and soup with my meal." He continued, "I've believed since I was very young that eating a hearty breakfast helps everything go well during the day. I just hope my future wife will enjoy eating whatever I prepare for her."

However, Rhymer's close friend Kang Ye-won expressed concern, saying, "Many people don't eat breakfast, so you shouldn't be so stubborn about it." Song Hae Na also drew a line, saying, "I'm the type who eats a simple breakfast," which made everyone laugh. Watching Rhymer cook, Kang Ye-won joked, "You look like you'd open a restaurant sooner than make music. You look so happy. I think it would be a huge success." Rhymer responded, "I feel happy when I make food and people around me enjoy it. I also like buying ingredients and cooking for people at home. Honestly, all I need is a reaction from someone who enjoys the food. If she can do that, she can live with me."

After seeing Rhymer eat noisily and enthusiastically, Kang Ye-won asked, "Have you still not broken that eating habit?" THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL teased him, saying, "So you know how voracious he is." Rhymer said, "What I'm really grateful to Ye-won for is that she suggested we go eat skate as a second course. Everyone else looked uncomfortable, but Ye-won said we should go." Kang Ye-won then delivered a sharp retort that made everyone laugh: "I can't eat skate. But he insists until the end that this particular skate restaurant is fine. If he wants to eat something, he has to eat it. That's why he won't be able to meet a woman."

After enjoying a hearty breakfast, Rhymer went to work. As the CEO of Brand New Music, he proudly said, "I've been running the company for 23 years. Even as a hip-hop and R&B company, we opened up new fields." He added, "In addition to hip-hop and R&B, we also work in K-pop, ballads, and various forms of rock music. We have 347 copyright-registered songs. They are my pride and my everything."

Rhymer's company occupies a seven-story headquarters building in the heart of Gangnam. After arriving at work, he organized his schedule and spent the day directing recording sessions for the artists signed to his label. After work, he had dinner with his father and younger sister. Both are executives at his company. Rhymer explained, "My father joined the company in its early days to handle finance and accounting, and he has worked with me ever since. My sister oversees finance and accounting. When I was running the company alone and it gradually grew, I needed someone I could trust. My father has always been an elite—he graduated from Yonsei University's School of Business." He added, "My sister had also been working at a large corporation, so I brought both of them into my company."

His father asked, "Are you seeing anyone?" He then said, "Given your age, don't let the right time pass you by. I already think you're late, so you should quickly find a partner and start a family. As your parent, I'm more concerned about that than your work." Rhymer, caught off guard, replied, "I've experienced failure before, so can things really go the way I want?" He added, "I hope for a good result, but I'm worried my father will get his hopes up. If someone wants to date me, she has to eat gukbap with me."

Rhymer then made a bombshell remark: "If I build such a good family, I've even thought about quitting Brand New Music." Kang Ye-won responded, "Then do it. Open a restaurant," and added, "You had a chance to sell the company. If you'd opened a restaurant, you would have done even better," drawing laughter.

Rhymer said, "If she were truly a precious partner I couldn't afford to lose, what else would matter? If I were sure she was that kind of person, I think I'd focus more on that life." He added, "I have some fear that if I delay things any longer, I may have to put those feelings to rest."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.