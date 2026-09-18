Kwak Bum Was Kian84's Junior at Art College... Kim Ji-yu Says, "I Want to Throw a Punch," During Drawing Contest with Jun Hyun-moo (Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kwak Bum went head-to-head with Jun Hyun-moo in a drawing contest, with his pride as an art-college graduate on the line.

On the episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S's "Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4" that aired on the 18th, Jun Hyun-moo and Kwak Tube (Kwak Joon-bin) met Jeonju natives Kwak Bum and Kim Ji-yu and embarked on a food trip to long-established Jeonju eateries favored by locals.

That day, Kwak Bum proudly showed off his second daughter's distinctive fashion sense. He praised her style, saying, "She dresses incredibly well."

Kim Ji-yu responded, "You are way too proud of your outfits," drawing laughs.

Kwak Bum then revealed an unexpected part of his background. He stated, "I graduated from the same university's art college as Kian84. Kian84 was two years ahead of me."

It turned out that Kwak Bum had been Kian84's junior at art college. He was also reportedly involved in illustrating merchandise for the program.

Kim Ji-yu praised Kwak Bum's talents, saying, "Bum is also a great artist. He sings well, too." She then added, "But what's the problem?" turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

Jun Hyun-moo also joked, "But why is he Kwak Bum? Put it all together, and it still comes out Kwak Bum," prompting more laughter.

An impromptu drawing contest was then arranged between Kwak Bum, an art-college graduate, and Jun Hyun-moo, who is nicknamed "Mooskia." With Kim Ji-yu as their model, the two put their artistic skills to the test.

When the drawings were finally unveiled, Kim Ji-yu was not easily satisfied. However, those around her who saw Kwak Bum's drawing said, "It looks just like her."

After seeing Kwak Bum's drawing, Kwak Joon-bin exclaimed, "You can tell he went to art college from those details."

When Jun Hyun-moo's drawing was also revealed, Kim Ji-yu clenched her molars and burst into laughter, saying, "I don't like either of them. I thought I would get emotional and tear up, but Kwak Bum's drawing makes me want to punch him."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.