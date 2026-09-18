DinDin, How Much Did He Make on YouTube? 400,000 Subscribers → 10 Million Won Donation

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer DinDin has given back through a donation the love he received for his YouTube activities.

On the 18th, DinDin posted a donation confirmation certificate from the Korean Red Cross on his social media and wrote, "I received so much love from all of you while doing YouTube, and there were so many happy moments that I experienced for the first time. It is all thanks to you. I sincerely thank you. I hope you will continue to support me."

The publicly released certificate shows that DinDin donated 10 million won to the Korean Red Cross that day. The purpose of the donation was listed as 'Support for families in crisis (Helping Jae-chul's family).' In particular, the donor was listed not under DinDin's personal name but under the name of his YouTube channel, "DinDin is DinDin," drawing attention.

Because DinDin personally expressed gratitude for the love he received "while doing YouTube" and made the donation under his channel name, the act also took on the meaning of a good deed carried out together with the subscribers who watched his content.

DinDin's YouTube channel, "DinDin is DinDin," was launched in September 2020 and has grown steadily since then, now reaching a considerable scale. According to channel analytics as of the 18th, it had approximately 407,000 subscribers and about 230 million cumulative views. The channel had uploaded approximately 420 videos, while the average cumulative view count per video stood at about 540,000.

The channel showcases various sides of DinDin, from talk segments featuring his signature candid banter to daily-life and travel content with family and acquaintances. Recently, the "Vancouver Project," in which he reunites with a friend from his days studying in Canada, and a talk segment featuring TVXQ's U-Know Yunho have also attracted attention.

This is not DinDin's first donation to the Korean Red Cross, either. He also donated 10 million won to the Korean Red Cross on December 31 last year. That donation was likewise reported to be earmarked for emergency assistance to families in crisis and support for vulnerable groups.

After surpassing 400,000 YouTube subscribers and easily exceeding 200 million cumulative views, DinDin has continued to make a positive impact by giving back the attention he received through his channel with a 10 million won donation.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.