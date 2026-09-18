[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Doctor Esther Lyuh voiced her frustrations with her husband, Hong Hye-geol.

On the 18th, a video titled "Esther Lyuh's Secret Worries Counseling Vlog" was posted on Esther Lyuh's YouTube channel.

Esther Lyuh shared her concerns with a generative AI system. She said, "I'm 61, and my husband and I had a relationship of friendly indifference. We lived separately, with him in Jeju and me in Seoul, before moving back in together recently. But as time has passed, everything he does has started to irritate me. He pours water all over the bathroom floor. Should I call that wastefulness? He appears on YouTube once a week, yet he buys 20 to 30 shirts. And then he says they're not expensive. I'm wondering whether I should tell him to go back to Jeju. I don't know what to do."

The AI responded, "Regardless of whether they're expensive, it's only natural for the delivery boxes strewn around the living room to make my blood boil." Esther Lyuh added, "Our housekeeper is so shocked that she can't believe it."

The AI empathized, saying, "If you find yourself saying 'to such an extent,' it means you're so frustrated that you cannot calm down at all." But Esther Lyuh replied, "Listening to you is making me even angrier. We're done with this topic," prompting laughter.

She also shared another concern. Esther Lyuh said, "There's someone named Singa on the YouTube production team. Singa suggested that Dr. Ham Ik-byeong, a dermatologist, and I film two episodes—one touring his home and another walking along Yangjaecheon Stream. But my husband is worried that we might become the subject of public gossip if something happens. Since the focus is YouTube views, would it be a good idea to film Dr. Ham and me walking together while discussing and reflecting on the 26 years we've known each other?"

The AI replied, "Your husband says he is worried about public gossip, but deep down, he may be a little jealous of seeing his wife take a friendly walk with her male friend of 26 years." It added, "From the viewers' perspective, the two of you are not a source of gossip. You are genuine mature adults whose friendship would make for golden content." The AI then advised, "To reassure your husband, you could tell him, 'I'll ask how you're doing in the opening scene so you have less to worry about,' and then go ahead with the shoot." Esther Lyuh responded gratefully, "We had actually scheduled the filming, so I felt sorry about trying to cancel it. I'll follow your advice and do a good job."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.