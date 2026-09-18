Lee Seo-jin reveals 27 years later that he lost the role Joo Jin-mo played in 'Happy End': "I got rejected at an audition when I was a rookie"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Seo-jin revealed that he failed an audition for the film 'Happy End' early in his career.

On the SBS Friday variety show 'Whatever You Need - My Genie Secretary' (hereinafter 'My Genie Secretary'), which aired on the 18th, actor Ji Chang-wook made his second appearance on the program, becoming its first repeat guest, and reunited with Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu.

That day, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu accompanied Ji Chang-wook to the press conference for the Netflix series 'The Scandal,' in which he stars.

At the event, Lee Seo-jin warmly greeted Jeong Ji-woo, the director of 'The Scandal.' Showing his familiarity with the director, Lee Seo-jin said, "I think you've gotten much younger, Director," drawing attention to the two men's unexpected connection.

Lee Seo-jin then recalled a memory from 27 years ago, saying, "I auditioned for 'Happy End' when I was a rookie."

When Kim Kwang-kyu asked, "The role Joo Jin-mo played?" Lee Seo-jin replied calmly but ruefully, "Yeah. But I got turned down," eliciting laughter.

'Happy End,' which Lee Seo-jin mentioned, was Jeong Ji-woo's feature-film debut and was released in 1999. Choi Min-sik, Jeon Do-yeon and Joo Jin-mo starred in the affair-themed melodrama thriller, which sparked considerable buzz at the time for its provocative subject matter and depiction.

The role Lee Seo-jin reportedly auditioned for was Kim Il-beom, played by Joo Jin-mo. Although Lee ultimately did not land a role in 'Happy End,' he made his screen debut the following year in the 2000 film 'Terror Taxi.' He went on to establish himself as a leading actor through dramas including 'Damo,' 'Phoenix' and 'Lee San, Wind of the Palace.'

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.