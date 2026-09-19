"Stop Looking in the Mirror, You're the Prettiest": Lee Seo-jin Openly Fawns Over Hyun Bin's Wife Son Ye-jin

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Seo-jin repeatedly marveled at Son Ye-jin's beauty in person and showed an unusually keen interest in her.

The September 18 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s Friday variety show "Whatever You Want, Genie - My Genie Secretary" (hereinafter "My Genie Secretary") featured Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu serving as daily secretaries to their "my star," Ji Chang-wook.

That day, the two visited the press conference and interview venue for the Netflix series "The Scandal," starring Ji Chang-wook, to assist him. However, Lee Seo-jin's attention was not on Ji Chang-wook but on Son Ye-jin, who was also there, drawing laughs.

While monitoring footage of Ji Chang-wook, Son Ye-jin and Nana conducting a video interview with overseas media outlets, Lee Seo-jin noticed a single strand of hair on Son Ye-jin's head.

After examining it closely, Lee Seo-jin asked, "Is that strand of hair part of the concept?" He then said, "This is the kind of thing a manager should take care of. I think that needs fixing." Although he had gone to the venue to look after Ji Chang-wook, he was instead paying close attention to Son Ye-jin's styling.

When the production team pointed out, "You're Ji Chang-wook's manager, but you're more interested in Son Ye-jin..." Lee Seo-jin replied sarcastically, "Chang-wook can take care of himself," prompting laughter.

After the interview, he came face-to-face with Son Ye-jin. The moment he saw her, Lee Seo-jin warmly greeted her, saying, "Hello, pretty noona."

Their meeting drew even more attention because it recalled a remark Lee Seo-jin had made in the past. While playing a word-chain game on tvN's "Jinny's Kitchen," he belatedly learned that Son Ye-jin was the lead actress in the drama "Something in the Rain" and agreed, "Son Ye-jin? She's pretty," making everyone laugh.

His compliments continued when he met Son Ye-jin in person that day. As she looked in the mirror before the press conference, Lee Seo-jin praised her beauty, saying, "You can stop looking in the mirror. You're pretty."

He also showed interest in Son Ye-jin's golf skills. He continued the conversation by asking, "Why are you so good at golf? You were really good, weren't you? Your form is also really good."

Even after Son Ye-jin left, Lee Seo-jin continued to marvel at her. He reiterated, "She's the prettiest," while Kim Kwang-kyu, who had been watching from the side, expressed surprise at seeing Lee Seo-jin act so differently from usual.

Kim Kwang-kyu noted, "I was surprised because Seo-jin kept talking to actress Son. He's not usually like that."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.