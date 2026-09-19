"Divorced" Heo Yang-im and Ko Ji-yong Clash Over Visitation Arrangements... Ko Ji-yong Makes a Lonely Trip to the Hospital with His Senior Dog: "Both You and Me"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, has shared an update amid an ongoing conflict with his ex-wife, Heo Yang-im, over visitation with their son.

On the 18th, Ko Ji-yong posted a photo on social media with the caption, "On my way back from the hospital... Both you and me... #SeniorDog."

The released photo showed Ko Ji-yong traveling in a car with his dog.

Ko Ji-yong is currently raising his dog alone and shared a glimpse of his daily life after taking his senior dog to the hospital.

Ko Ji-yong has been living separately from his son since divorcing Heo Yang-im. Their conflict recently came to light after the former couple entered legal proceedings over visitation with their son.

On the 16th, Ko Ji-yong filed for a preliminary injunction against Heo Yang-im to prohibit interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of his son.

Ko Ji-yong's side claimed that he had seen his son approximately six times over the nearly two years since their divorce by mutual agreement in April 2024.

Heo Yang-im's side stated, "There was no separate agreement regarding regular visitation at the time of the divorce." It also said that visitation would be carried out faithfully in accordance with the court's future decision.

Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im married in 2013 and welcomed a son the following year. They later appeared on KBS2's The Return of Superman, sharing their family life with their son. The couple divorced by mutual agreement in April 2024.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.