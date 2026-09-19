'Bae Seul-ki's Husband' Shim Ri-seop Had a Criminal Complaint Filed Against Him by an I'm Solo Season 31 Cast Member: "Who Was Most Triggered?"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] YouTuber Shim Ri-seop revealed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him by one of the I'm Solo Season 31 cast members.

On the 17th, Shim Ri-seop posted a lengthy message on his YouTube channel, saying, "I was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against me by one of the I'm Solo cast members."

Shim Ri-seop stated, "I was contacted by the Seoul Songpa Police Station and informed that the case would be transferred to the police station with jurisdiction over my address. Since I have not yet gone in for questioning, I do not know exactly who filed the complaint. All I have been told is that it was filed because of the content of the video above."

Shim Ri-seop declared, "Which cast member from Season 31's legendary outcast special was the most triggered by the content of this video? I don't know who it is, but they seem to be someone who doesn't know much about me. Just as the lingering aftereffects of Season 31 were finally beginning to fade, thanks to Young-soo, the big eater from Season 33, the intelligence behind deliberately rekindling the embers is truly remarkable in more ways than one. Regardless of who filed the complaint against me, I will throw a dopamine party for you before long. You have every reason to look forward to it."

Last June, Shim Ri-seop released a review video of the final episode of I'm Solo Season 31 on his YouTube channel, titled "Soon-ja's Sorrow and Anger Watched Live by 400,000 People." During a livestream at the time, Shim Ri-seop shared his thoughts on the Season 31 cast and made blunt remarks about them. Three months later, he revealed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him by one of the cast members. Following his post, netizens have been speculating about which cast member filed the complaint against Shim Ri-seop.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Shim Ri-seop married singer Bae Seul-ki in 2020, and they have one son.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶Full text of Shim Ri-seop's post

By one of the I'm Solo cast members

I was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against me.

I was contacted by the Seoul Songpa Police Station

and informed that the case would be transferred to the police station with jurisdiction over my address.

Since I have not yet gone in for questioning,

I do not know exactly who filed the complaint,

- Soon-ja's Sorrow and Anger Watched Live by 400,000 People (I'm Solo Season 31 Final Review)

All I have been told is that the complaint was filed because of the content of the video above. (I will post a link to the video in the pinned comment.)

Which cast member from Season 31's legendary outcast special was the most triggered by the content of this video?

I don't know who it is,

but they seem to be someone who doesn't know much about me.

Just as the lingering aftereffects of Season 31 were finally beginning to fade, thanks to Young-soo, the big eater from Season 33, the intelligence behind deliberately rekindling the embers is truly remarkable in more ways than one.

Regardless of who filed the complaint against me,

I will throw a dopamine party for you before long.

You have every reason to look forward to it.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.