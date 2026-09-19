Roh Joo-hyun Uses a 1.1 Billion-Won Senior Living Community as a Second Home... Even Sa Mi-ja Is Amazed by His Ultra-Luxurious Retirement

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] The ultra-luxurious senior living community where actor Roh Joo-hyun resides has been revealed.

On the 18th, a video titled 'The Final Home Chosen After Selling a 6 Billion-Won House' was posted on Sa Mi-ja's YouTube channel.

Sa Mi-ja and her husband had come to look at an upscale senior living community. Sa Mi-ja's husband said, "Three years ago, you made a fuss saying we couldn't move into a senior living community after I suggested it, didn't you? I'm not particularly tempted right now either. We have grandchildren." However, Sa Mi-ja said her mind had changed. "I'm slowly coming around now. But you're the one who says you don't want to anymore. If you're okay with it, I can go along," she said. The senior living community they visited offered not only residential spaces but also a variety of community facilities.

The production team asked, "We heard Mr. Roh Joo-hyun lives here," and a staff member replied, "He uses it as a second home and comes and goes." Sa Mi-ja lamented, "It feels like yesterday when we were acting in dramas, but now Roh Joo-hyun has become a high-class, rich guy, while I've become an ordinary old woman."

The production team tried to console her, saying, "You are wealthy too, aren't you?" Sa Mi-ja replied, "I went to the bank the other day and received some financial education. They told me to go around saying, \"I am rich.\"" Her remark drew laughter.

The senior living community also had a health management center that monitored residents around the clock. Each resident was reportedly assigned a nurse. A staff member explained, "We provide personalized health management, and you can call us anytime in an emergency. We also coordinate with hospitals to help arrange health checkups and outpatient appointments." Sa Mi-ja showed interest, saying, "I go to a major hospital several times a year. I wouldn't have to do that."

The two then went to a residential unit. The living room was neatly arranged, and the kitchen was suited to a one- or two-person household. All the appliances were built in. For a 28-pyeong unit, the deposit was reportedly in the 1.17 billion to 1.18 billion won range. A staff member explained, "There is a separate living fee. It is 3.15 million won for one resident and 3.9 million won for two residents."

After hearing the explanation, Sa Mi-ja said, "I have always preferred this kind of system." She continued, "It's one-third the size of the place we live in, but it's incredibly well laid out. I was lukewarm at first, but the more I see it, the more tempted I become," indicating that she was seriously considering moving into the senior living community.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.