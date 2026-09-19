Yoo Hyun-chul's KakaoTalk message to ♥Kim Seul-gi, sent three months after their conflict, was "Flush the toilet"... A real-life married-couple conversation

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Yoo Hyun-chul of "Divorced Singles 3" candidly revealed the conversation he shared with Kim Seul-gi during their conflict.

Yoo Hyun-chul took questions from fans on the 18th. Most of their questions concerned his reconciliation and remarriage with Kim Seul-gi.

One fan asked about the period when their conflict was escalating, saying, "How did you communicate when you weren't speaking to each other? Did you not talk at all?" Yoo Hyun-chul shared his KakaoTalk exchange with Kim Seul-gi, replying, "Our first KakaoTalk message in three months! I think we communicated through KakaoTalk. We both have quite a temper, right? We flush properly now."

The two had stopped speaking in March last year. Three months later, in June, Yoo Hyun-chul told Kim Seul-gi, "You didn't flush the toilet yesterday either. I just checked, and you didn't flush after urinating today either." Kim Seul-gi apologized, saying, "Oh, sorry. I'll pay attention," and added, "I think it happens when I shower right afterward." When a fan expressed concern about the couple's down-to-earth conversation, saying, "You're going to get scolded," Yoo Hyun-chul laughed and replied, "Husbands always cause trouble."

As for how he repaired his relationship with Kim Seul-gi, he said, "I think it's all about a 100% sincere apology. Not an apology that says, 'I'm sorry, but I did that because you acted that way,' but one that fully acknowledges my wrongdoing. Once I stopped looking for the fault in the other person and looked for it in myself first, it became possible."

Meanwhile, Kim Seul-gi, who appeared on "I'm Solo" as Ok-sun from Season 10, and Yoo Hyun-chul of "Divorced Singles 3" began publicly dating in 2022. In 2024, they showed themselves building a household together on TV CHOSUN's "Lovers of Joseon." During the process, they even registered their marriage, but rumors of a breakup later emerged.

After seemingly resolving their conflict, the two hinted at a reconciliation through their couple-themed social media posts. They will hold their wedding ceremony at an undisclosed location in Seoul on October 24.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.