Moon Hee-joon and Soyul finally speak out about their 4-year-old son's "black eye lasting three weeks": "We were misunderstood and went to the emergency room"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Married couple Moon Hee-joon and Soyul explained the large bruise around their 4-year-old son Moon Hee-woo's eye.

On the 18th, a video titled "Making Watermelon Slushies to Wrap Up the Summer in a Hectic Way" was posted on the YouTube channel JAM2 HOUSE.

Moon Hee-joon mentioned the bruise around Moon Hee-woo's eye and said, "You need to explain how Ppoppo got that bruise around his eye. You said people misunderstood us."

In the video, one side of Moon Hee-woo's eye was surrounded by a dark bruise. Soyul then explained exactly how it happened.

Soyul laughed incredulously and said, "He was rolling around and playing on the sofa like this when the iPad fell onto his eye, causing the bruise."

Describing what happened at the time, Moon Hee-joon said, "It has been almost three weeks. It fell right above his eyebrow, and a bump formed. Then the bruise gradually moved downward until it completely reached his eye."

He added, "It was actually completely black at first. It was really bad. It has faded somewhat now as it has improved, but people misunderstood the situation." He expressed concern about how others viewed them.

Soyul also revealed, "People misunderstood us, and we even went to the emergency room."

Moon Hee-joon also shared why the situation made Moon Hee-woo even more likely to be misunderstood. "Do you know what happened that made people misunderstand him even more?" he said before recounting what happened.

He continued, "We went to a toy store, and he was fooling around so much that his mother told him, 'You shouldn't do that.' Then he reportedly pleaded with her, saying, 'Please don't scold me. Please don't scold me.'" He described how Moon Hee-woo desperately begged his mother.

He explained that the situation could easily have been misunderstood, saying, "But with his eye turning black and becoming bruised, people would find it strange when he acted like that. They might think his mother was a scary mom, right?"

Moon Hee-joon once again referred to the possible misunderstanding, saying, "They might think his mother was a scary mom, right?"

Soyul expressed her distress, saying, "This is honestly the first time I've ever seen a child with a bruised eye like this."

Moon Hee-joon also mentioned Moon Hee-woo's energetic personality and said, "You can't take your eyes off your son even for a moment." He added, "Everything is peaceful, and then he suddenly gets hurt," prompting laughter.

Moon Hee-joon then said, "So, to treat Ppoppo's bruise and beautifully wrap up the summer, let's go get the ingredients ready," and began preparing with his family to make summer fruit punch.

Meanwhile, Moon Hee-joon married Soyul, who is 13 years younger than him, in 2017. They have one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.