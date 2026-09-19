[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kwak Bum revealed his two beautiful daughters, showing his unmistakable affection as a doting father.

The 18th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4' showed Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) meeting Jeonju's "son and daughter," Kwak Bum and Kim Ji-yu. The group then set off on a food trip to a long-established Jeonju eatery frequented by locals.

Jun Hyun-moo asked Kwak Bum that day, "Are you the father of two daughters?" Kwak Bum replied, "I have daughters who are 12 and 13. I'm extremely close with them. We went running together yesterday, too. My wife and I ran the Sangam walking trail with all four of us, and I thought, 'This is happiness.'" He expressed his affection for his family.

Jun Hyun-moo remarked, "I heard your wife is such a beauty, and that your daughters are beautiful too." Kim Ji-yu also said, "I was surprised," when asked about seeing them in person.

Kwak Bum especially boasted about the striking looks of his 13-year-old eldest daughter. He drew attention by revealing, "My 13-year-old eldest daughter was actually approached for street casting in Hongdae. She was with her friends at the time."

How Beautiful Are Kwak Bum's Two Daughters? The Older One Was "Street-Cast," While the Younger "Looks Like AI" (Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4)

When Jun Hyun-moo then said, "Let's see the children's faces," Kwak Bum showed photos of his daughters. Showing a photo of his younger daughter, he gushed, "Isn't my younger one absolutely gorgeous? Doesn't she have the look everyone likes these days?"

Kim Ji-yu was amazed by the photo and said, "She looks like AI," while Kwak Joon-bin also exclaimed, "She really has a perfectly formed face."

Kwak Bum also proudly showed off his younger daughter's distinctive fashion sense. He praised her style, saying, "She is incredibly good at dressing herself."

Meanwhile, Kwak Bum married his high school classmate in 2013, and they have two daughters.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.