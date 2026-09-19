Seo Hyo-rim Continues the Late Kim Soo-mi’s Kimchi Business, Ultimately Breaking Down in Tears: "I Feared People Would See Me as Profiting Off My Late Mother-in-Law"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Seo Hyo-rim opened up about the struggles she faced before taking over the kimchi business that the late Kim Soo-mi had built during her lifetime.

On the 18th, the YouTube channel 'Jung Hye Dream' released a video titled 'Jung Hye Dream's True Friend Makes an Appearance? Actress Seo Hyo-rim Tells Us About It Today.' Seo Hyo-rim, who has been close to Jung Hye-jin for about 10 years, appeared on the show and spoke about her new challenge of transitioning from actress to entrepreneur.

Explaining why she recently entered the kimchi business, Seo Hyo-rim began, "At first, it was my mother's business, and it was a business my mother ran with her husband."

She said, "We were actually a very large company. It was a wonderful company, at least while my mother was alive," but added, "There had been a dispute over management rights during her lifetime, and after my mother passed away, the company naturally came to a halt because of everything that had happened."

People around Seo Hyo-rim continued encouraging her to carry on the kimchi business left behind by Kim Soo-mi. However, it was not easy for her to make the decision. Seo Hyo-rim candidly said, "People around me kept saying, 'Hyo-rim, why don't you continue doing this?'" She added, "My image is very urban, aloof and sophisticated, but no matter how I tried to pair it with kimchi, the two just did not seem to fit together."

She continued, "It took quite a long time to prepare myself emotionally. It took almost a year," adding, "I felt lost about what to do, but I changed the way I thought about it. I became determined to keep carrying on kimchi, one of Korea's traditional foods."

Her desire to carry on Kim Soo-mi's cooking and warmth as her daughter-in-law became the catalyst for her decision. Seo Hyo-rim said, "Once I started with the mindset that, as her daughter-in-law, I wanted to continue my mother's kimchi and the warmth she put into it, I felt so proud and gained confidence."

Once she made up her mind, Seo Hyo-rim moved ahead without hesitation. Recalling that time, Jung Hye-jin said she had encouraged Seo Hyo-rim by telling her, "You made the right decision." Just a few days later, she received a message from Seo Hyo-rim saying that she had completed her business registration and established a corporation. Seo Hyo-rim fully immersed herself in preparing for the venture, even traveling to regional areas to receive training required for food distribution and sales.

But Seo Hyo-rim faced another major burden. She was afraid that people would think she was using the name of her late mother-in-law, Kim Soo-mi, for business. Seo Hyo-rim confessed, "I told her, 'I am really afraid of people seeing me as someone who is profiting off her late mother to sell kimchi like this.'" She added, "I was genuinely very scared, and that was also one of the reasons I did not go into business before."

In the end, it was kimchi that eased those fears. Seo Hyo-rim said she tasted the kimchi herself after the final test before its release and then called Jung Hye-jin. "I broke down in tears while eating the kimchi," she said.

She recalled, "I had just taken one bite of the kimchi when something suddenly surged up inside me. My emotions were all over the place." She added, "It simply felt as though Mom had come right beside me," once again becoming tearful.

Afterward, Seo Hyo-rim posted a letter-like message on social media addressed to Kim Soo-mi, writing, "Mom, please watch over me. Please pray for me." Unexpectedly intense public interest followed, and she said related articles flooded out the next day, along with a series of interview requests.

For Seo Hyo-rim, who has worked as an actress for about 20 years, the business was also a challenge of a different kind. She admitted, "I have only acted all along and had never tried taking on something else." She continued, "I was in my early 20s when I first started acting, and I had passion then. But now I am in my 40s. Changing direction after 20 years required tremendous courage." She added, "I will continue acting, but it was also very frightening to have to find that passion again after 20 years and throw myself into a new career path."

She also said that the patience she developed through acting has become a source of strength as she continues the new business. Seo Hyo-rim said, "Being an actor is truly a test of patience. After spending 20 years waiting and waiting, I think that if I keep carrying on the kimchi business, its history will eventually build up and become a story to tell."

She added, "I think this moment is also one page of my life. When page after page comes together, it becomes another book."

Meanwhile, Seo Hyo-rim married Jung Myung-ho, Kim Soo-mi's son, in 2019, and they have a daughter. Kim Soo-mi passed away on October 25, 2024. Since then, Seo Hyo-rim has pursued the kimchi business herself to carry on the flavor and significance of the kimchi Kim Soo-mi introduced during her lifetime, balancing her work as an actress with her activities as an entrepreneur.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.