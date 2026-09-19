Was Cha Eun-woo's private life targeted? Woman in her 50s arrested while trying to retrieve a bug from under a table

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A woman in her 50s is under police investigation on suspicion of installing an eavesdropping device at a café to secretly listen in on conversations involving singer and actor Cha Eun-woo.

According to police on the 18th, Yongsan Police Station in Seoul booked a woman in her 50s, identified by the initial A, on suspicion of violating the Communications Secrets Protection Act and is investigating her.

A is accused of installing an eavesdropping device under a café table in Yongsan District, Seoul, on two occasions last month and secretly listening in on a conversation between Cha Eun-woo and an acquaintance.

A was reportedly caught by police on the 30th of last month while trying to retrieve the eavesdropping device she had installed.

Police emergency-arrested A at the time but later released her. She is currently being investigated without detention, according to reports.

Police have secured A's mobile phone and are conducting a forensic examination. They are also checking whether an accomplice was involved and how she obtained the eavesdropping device.

Further investigation is expected to determine why A singled out Cha Eun-woo and installed the device, as well as how the recorded conversations were used.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo has worked as a member of ASTRO and as an actor, appearing in dramas including 'True Beauty,' 'A Good Day to Be a Dog,' and 'Wonderful World.' He is currently serving in the military.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.