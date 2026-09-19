Yoon Mi-ra Reveals Sponsor Offers: "Offers to Become a Mistress, Black Car and Men Outside My Home... Several Actresses Had Their Lives Ruined"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Yoon Mi-ra discussed the so-called "sponsor" arrangements that were once widespread in the entertainment industry and revealed an experience she had as a young woman.

A video titled "I Went to Eat Sashimi and Came Back Having Fallen for Someone | Yoon Mi-ra's Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market" was posted on Yoon Mi-ra's YouTube channel on the 19th.

While dining during her visit to Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market, she discussed what the entertainment industry was like in the past.

Yoon Mi-ra recalled that there had been many so-called sponsors in the entertainment industry, saying, "There were a lot of sponsor arrangements back then. There really were." She explained the circumstances of that era, adding, "We didn't have cell phones back then. We had white landline telephones at home."

Yoon Mi-ra also talked about the so-called "madams" who managed entertainers and connected them with jobs. "There were many madams, too—madams who would help people become entertainers," she said. "When my mother answered, they approached her with something like, 'Ma'am, there is someone who says they will support her from behind.'"

She continued, "My mother said, 'Is my daughter a courtesan?!' Then she hung up the phone." Yoon Mi-ra said her mother responded firmly to protect her.

Yoon Mi-ra said there were offers such as "I'll support you," "I'll buy you a car," and "I'll sponsor you," explaining, "Then you become a mistress. That's what a 'second' is." She added, "So many women ruined their lives that way," recalling that people around her had struggled because of such offers.

Yoon Mi-ra also admitted that she had received countless sponsor offers. She revealed a frightening incident that occurred at the home where she lived with her mother as a young woman.

Yoon Mi-ra recalled, "This was when I lived in Mukjeong-dong. I was 20 at the time." She continued, "I came home from filming and saw a black car and men dressed in black standing outside." She added, "When I came home, my mother said, 'Hey, turn around and leave quickly.' The men were outside and then knocked on the door."

However, Yoon Mi-ra's mother never opened the door. Yoon Mi-ra said, "My mother absolutely refused to open it. They eventually left, giving up," and added, "That kind of thing happened all the time."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.