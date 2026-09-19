'Married to a Dentist' Kim Hye-eun Says, "I Couldn't Say 'NO' at My In-Laws' Home for 10 Years"... Sister-in-Law Reveals, "You Took on Too Much, Sis"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Actress Kim Hye-eun recalled that she had been unable to say "no" at her in-laws' home during the first 10 years of her marriage.

Recently, a video titled "From Eye-Poppingly Expensive Works to Paintings That Match Your Taste ?? A Painting Date with Someone Special?!" was uploaded to Kim Hye-eun's YouTube channel.

That day, Kim Hye-eun visited an art exhibition with her youngest sister-in-law, Lee Sang-yoon, and then chatted over a meal.

During the conversation, Kim Hye-eun recalled what life with her in-laws had been like early in her marriage. Kim said, "Back then, for nearly 10 years, I really couldn't say the word 'no' at my in-laws' home."

She then looked at her youngest sister-in-law and said, "Since I was the kind of older sister-in-law who said 'yes, yes' to everything, I wonder if that made things a little difficult for you."

In response, her sister-in-law said, "It was hard," adding with a laugh, "You tended to take on too many things."

The two recalled the "bindaetteok incident" at their in-laws' home. Her sister-in-law said, "It was bindaetteok hell. You decided we should make bindaetteok. These days, everyone just buys it—who makes it at home?" She explained, "We started making the batter, but it was too thin, so we added more mix. Then it became too thick, so we added some water. We kept doing that, and the batter just kept growing without end."

Eventually, the bindaetteok batter continued to multiply, and her sister-in-law had to handle it alone. She recalled, "We were frying bindaetteok together, but Kim Hye-eun said she had to film something—or anyway, she went somewhere. So I was left frying bindaetteok all by myself until I thought I would die, but it never ended."

After hearing this, Kim Hye-eun said, "I started all this and then left," adding, "It's a good thing I asked about it. Otherwise, it could have been a disaster. You would have taken this to your grave. Everyone would have gone on without ever knowing how wronged you felt." Her remark prompted laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-eun married a dentist in 2001 and has a daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.