'Father' Singer Lee Seung-gi, Now a Father of Two: "I Got Choked Up Practicing 'Father'... How Did Psy Hyung Write Such Poignant Lyrics?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Lee Seung-gi will reveal the behind-the-scenes story of "Father," widely known to the public as one of Psy's hit songs, saying that it was actually included on his first album.

KBS2's "Immortal Songs," directed by Kim Hyeong-seok and Choi Seung-beom and hereafter referred to as "Immortal Songs," is an undisputed leading music variety program that has continued its run for more than 700 episodes. The 774th episode, airing today on the 19th, will feature Part 2 of "2026 NEW WAVE Festival in Ulsan." Over the past 15 years, "Immortal Songs" has met viewers across the country through various outdoor specials. Beginning with "2023 Rock Festival in Ulsan," the show has continued its connection with Ulsan and music festivals for four consecutive years with the "2024 First-Half King of Kings Special," "2025 Rock Festival in Ulsan," and now "2026 NEW WAVE Festival in Ulsan."

Lee Seung-gi, Forestella, Lee Chan-won, Dayoung, Click-B, and Jewelry heated up Ulsan in last week's first part, and eight acts will carry on that energy this week. Part 2 will feature youth band AGAMI, fourth-generation representative boy group Cravity, world-class dancer Honey J, leading emotional rapper Mad Clown, trot prince Son Tae-jin, and acclaimed vocalist Ailee. Lee Seung-gi and Forestella, who drew cheers from citizens with their exceptional vocals and stage presence in Part 1, will also return to present new performances.

In particular, "emotional balladeer" Lee Seung-gi will join "emotional rapper" Mad Clown for a genre-defying performance of the popular song "Father." Regarding "Father," which the public knows as one of Psy's songs, Lee Seung-gi reportedly surprised many by saying, "It was originally included on my first album. Psy hyung first gave me this song when I was in high school, and after he sang it again later, it became a beloved classic in Psy's voice as well."

Lee Seung-gi, who recently became a father of two after welcoming a son, also shared what went into preparing for the "Father" performance. "How did Psy hyung write such poignant lyrics? I got choked up while practicing," he said. He reportedly also expressed his gratitude, saying, "I was afraid rapping might become an embarrassing episode in my past, so Mad Clown helped me."

The song lineup for Part 2 of "2026 NEW WAVE Festival in Ulsan," set against the beautiful backdrop of Taehwagang National Garden in Ulsan, is also raising expectations. Ailee, known for her powerful vocals, will perform "U&I," "Singing Got Better," and "I Will Show You." Mad Clown will perform "Sugohaesseo Bom" and "Geuraetguna" with female vocalist siso. Youth band AGAMI will present a performance featuring "Liberation Rock," which captures small moments of liberation in everyday life, and QWER's "Gominjungdok (T.B.H)," reinterpreted in the band's own style.

Attention is also focused on the special performance by world-class Korean dancer Honey J and CRAVITY's "Lemonade Fever" stage. Trot prince Son Tae-jin will passionately sing Sim Soo-bong's "A Million Roses," along with "Where Songs Are Sung" and "For You, I Sing." Forestella, the crossover group that moved audiences in Part 1 with "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Piano Man," and "Despacito," is set to shake up the stage once again in Part 2 with "KOOL," "Armageddon," and "Champions."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.