Is He Really a 10-Million-Ticket-Selling Actor? Yoo Hae-jin Enjoys Convenience-Store Beer in a Sleeveless Top and Shorts—His Unfiltered Self

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Yoo Hae-jin was seen enjoying canned beer at a convenience store in a sleeveless top and shorts, revealing his unfiltered everyday self.

On the 18th, a video documenting Lee El's daily life was posted on her YouTube channel.

While out for a walk, Lee El happened to run into Yoo Hae-jin drinking canned beer at a convenience store. Yoo Hae-jin appeared completely unadorned, wearing a sleeveless top and shorts without even putting on sunglasses.

Lee El laughed and said to Yoo Hae-jin, "I came out to climb Inwangsan, so what are you doing here?" She then joined him and had a canned beer. A caption read, "Senior Yoo is greeting everyone who walks by. So am I," as Lee El was seen saying hello to passersby. She later suggested that Yoo Hae-jin put on his glasses, but he showed little reaction.

It turned out that the two had lived in the same neighborhood, although Yoo Hae-jin was reportedly recently relocated. Speaking about the move, Yoo Hae-jin said, "As I get older, I can't move around anymore. I think I made the right decision by going through with it."

A short while later, the two moved to another location and had a meal. Yoo Hae-jin also readily obliged people's requests to take photos with him. Lee El enjoyed the unexpected encounter, saying, "Maybe it's because the weather has gotten better, but unexpected meetings like this are so much fun."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.