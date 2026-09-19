'46-Year-Old' Bae Doona Shows Off Makeup-Free Face: "Does She Look Different?"... "She Looks Prettier Without Cosmetic Procedures"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yuna] Actress Bae Doona has drawn attention after sharing an update in which she communicated with fans in a natural, unadorned look.

Recently, footage from one of Bae Doona's livestreams has been shared across online communities. The video shows her chatting with fans in real time, offering a glimpse of Bae Doona in a more relaxed atmosphere than usual.

In the video, Bae Doona sits in front of the camera wearing a black see-through top and a bob with full bangs. Instead of heavy makeup, she appeared to be wearing little more than lip makeup as she continued chatting with fans with a natural look.

Bae Doona also introduced some items she had recently purchased. She caught viewers' attention by bringing a bag she had bought up to the camera to show it.

As the broadcast footage spread online, attention also focused on Bae Doona's natural appearance. Some netizens commented on her different look, saying, "Does her face look a little different?"

Others responded that her minimally made-up appearance actually highlighted Bae Doona's distinctive aura even more. Netizens commented, "She looks prettier because she hasn't had cosmetic procedures," "Her natural look is nice to see," "She is more charming without makeup," and "She definitely has an atmosphere of her own."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.