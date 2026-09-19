"Divorced Three Times," Park Won-sook Says, "A Happy Family Life Was a Futile Dream... Even if You Love Someone, Living Together Is Hard"

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Park Won-sook reflected on her three divorces and shared her candid thoughts on marriage.

On the 19th, a video titled "A Life Story Hit by Jukbang (?)—Thankfully, It Was Delicious" was released on Park Won-sook's YouTube channel.

That day, Park Won-sook visited Jukbangnyeom in Namhae County and took in the scenery. She then said she had recently enjoyed watching the film "Once We Were Us," starring Moon Ga-young and Koo Kyo-hwan. "It turns out they filmed a love scene here. The body may grow old, but the heart is still young," she said.

After briefly showing excitement, she soon offered a candid assessment of marriage: "We met because we were madly in love, but once you live together, things change again. Marriage is hard. Since it's so difficult, don't people put on a wedding dress, a veil, and all kinds of finery on their wedding day to fool themselves a little? How much money do they spend on all kinds of jewelry just to feel happy for that one shining day? When they part, they show each other every unvarnished side and divide up what belongs to both of them."

She added, "If you think only about the good things, loving someone feels truly wonderful. But loving another person at the expense of yourself is never easy. I dreamed of a happy family life, but I think I was diligently chasing a futile dream."

The production team asked, "Do you think you would do well if you got married now?" Park Won-sook replied, "I don't think I could, because I know reality too well. At nearly 80, would I really want to try it? Even if I were to experience depressive or manic episodes, being alone is comfortable and something I am grateful for more than 80% of the time."

Park Won-sook has previously gone through three divorces. In 2003, she also endured the pain of losing her only son in a traffic accident.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.