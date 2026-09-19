'Affair Lawsuit Loss' Suk Haeng Eventually Packs Up and Moves: "I'm Struggling Financially"

JTBC's 'Sageonbanjang'

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Trot singer Suk Haeng was partially unsuccessful in a damages lawsuit filed by the wife of a married man with whom she had an inappropriate relationship and was ordered to pay 30 million won. Claims have emerged that she has faced financial difficulties since the lawsuit.

On the 18th, the channel 'Respect Lee Jin-ho' released a video titled "She Deceived Me Until the End: Suk Haeng Loses Affair Lawsuit and Must Pay 30 Million Won... Why the Wife Was Even More Shocked on the Day of the Verdict."

Regarding Suk Haeng's current financial situation, Lee Jin-ho said, "I hear that she packed up all her belongings from the place where she had been living and moved elsewhere," adding, "Suk Haeng's side claims that she is getting through each day in severe financial hardship."

Suk Haeng had previously become embroiled in a damages lawsuit filed by A, the wife of B, a married man with whom Suk Haeng had an inappropriate relationship. A sought 100 million won, but the court ordered Suk Haeng to pay 30 million won in consolation money, plus damages for delay.

Suk Haeng's side said she began dating B after believing his claim that he had agreed to divorce his wife and had settled matters involving alimony and the division of marital property. However, the court found insufficient evidence to establish that A and B's marriage was already irreparably broken down at the time, or that B had deceived Suk Haeng.

Meanwhile, A was reportedly deeply shocked after learning immediately after the verdict that Suk Haeng's side was planning a new performance. In the video, Lee Jin-ho said A felt betrayed, saying, "It was extremely shocking that she was going to hold a new performance less than two weeks after the verdict, even though the result of the ruling had not yet been announced."

The court recognized that Suk Haeng had engaged in marital misconduct, including dating B and living with him, and found her liable to compensate A for the mental distress A suffered as a result.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.