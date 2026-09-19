'Joo Jin-mo's Wife' Dr. Min Hye-yeon Says, "Our Home Is a Prime Spot for the Yeouido Fireworks Festival"... Boasts Ultra-Luxurious Han River Views

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'Joo Jin-mo's Wife' Dr. Min Hye-yeon Says, "Our Home Is a Prime Spot for the Yeouido Fireworks Festival"... Boasts Ultra-Luxurious Han River Views

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Joo Jin-mo and Min Hye-yeon enjoyed the Yeouido Fireworks Festival from their home with a view of the Han River.

On the 18th, a video showing Min Hye-yeon's daily life was posted on the YouTube channel Dr. Hye-yeon.

That day, Min Hye-yeon said, "The Yeouido Fireworks Festival is back. Isn't our home a prime viewing spot for the fireworks?" She then headed to the balcony. The Yeouido Fireworks Festival site was visible at a glance from the balcony, where a table had been set. Min Hye-yeon said, "My husband is very diligent. He sets everything up when he gets home from work."

'Joo Jin-mo's Wife' Dr. Min Hye-yeon Says, "Our Home Is a Prime Spot for the Yeouido Fireworks Festival"... Boasts Ultra-Luxurious Han River Views

The family joined them shortly afterward, and they watched the Yeouido Fireworks Festival while enjoying delicious food. Min Hye-yeon had a great time, taking a couple selfie with Joo Jin-mo against the backdrop of the fireworks.

Meanwhile, Joo Jin-mo married Min Hye-yeon, who is 11 years his junior, in 2019. A family medicine specialist who graduated from Seoul National University, Min Hye-yeon currently runs a private clinic in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul's Gangnam District.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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GyeEun, Lee
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