'Joo Jin-mo's Wife' Dr. Min Hye-yeon Says, "Our Home Is a Prime Spot for the Yeouido Fireworks Festival"... Boasts Ultra-Luxurious Han River Views

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Joo Jin-mo and Min Hye-yeon enjoyed the Yeouido Fireworks Festival from their home with a view of the Han River.

On the 18th, a video showing Min Hye-yeon's daily life was posted on the YouTube channel Dr. Hye-yeon.

That day, Min Hye-yeon said, "The Yeouido Fireworks Festival is back. Isn't our home a prime viewing spot for the fireworks?" She then headed to the balcony. The Yeouido Fireworks Festival site was visible at a glance from the balcony, where a table had been set. Min Hye-yeon said, "My husband is very diligent. He sets everything up when he gets home from work."

The family joined them shortly afterward, and they watched the Yeouido Fireworks Festival while enjoying delicious food. Min Hye-yeon had a great time, taking a couple selfie with Joo Jin-mo against the backdrop of the fireworks.

Meanwhile, Joo Jin-mo married Min Hye-yeon, who is 11 years his junior, in 2019. A family medicine specialist who graduated from Seoul National University, Min Hye-yeon currently runs a private clinic in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul's Gangnam District.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.