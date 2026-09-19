Lee Ji-hye, Now She's Showing Us Even This... "The Reality of Cruise Emergency Evacuation Training—I'm Not a Refugee, Lol"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer Lee Ji-hye revealed that she is enjoying an ultra-luxury cruise vacation with her family.

On the 18th, Lee Ji-hye posted photos on her personal account along with the captions, "Cruise emergency evacuation drill. The reality... not refugees, lol. Sleeping baby, lol" and "No YouTuber has shown even these details, lol."

The photos showed Lee Ji-hye's family taking part in a cruise emergency evacuation drill with other passengers.

Her husband, Moon Jaewan, was sitting on the floor while holding their sleeping younger daughter, while Lee Ji-hye appeared to be organizing something at the front.

The photo capturing the family appears to have been taken by their elder daughter.

Lee Ji-hye also shared photos of the cruise's interior with the caption, "But there are fantastic moments that keep appearing from time to time."

The cruise in the photos featured predominantly blue decor accented with coral reef-inspired elements, creating an exotic atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017, and they have two daughters. She currently runs the YouTube channel "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister," where she interacts with her fans.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.