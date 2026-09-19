Shindong Loses 37kg and Chops Off His Hair, Revealing a Sharper Look

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Super Junior's Shindong shared an update showing his noticeably sharper look after losing 37kg.

Shindong recently posted photos on his social media along with the short caption, "I got a haircut."

In the photos, Shindong has traded his relatively long wavy perm for a short haircut. Wearing a pink shirt and looking at the camera, he drew attention with his slimmer face and more defined jawline.

His slim physique is particularly striking, as he continues to maintain it even after losing 37kg. His shorter hairstyle and defined facial features give him a distinctly different look from before.

Shindong previously said that he began dieting with the obesity-treatment medication Wegovy but stopped using it because it did not bring about significant changes. He then continued his diet by changing his lifestyle and said he successfully lost 37kg in about five months.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.