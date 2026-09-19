"I Think I Sat in the Wrong Seat" Song Hye-kyo Gets Flustered by Unexpected Situation Next to Kang Min-kyung

[Sportschosun's Lee Gae-eun] Actress Song Hye-kyo brought laughs with her candid banter.

On the 18th, Uhm Jung-hwa's YouTube channel released a video titled 'I'll Throw the Party. Who Wants to Drink the Wine? (with Jung Jae-hyung, Kim Wan-sun, Go Hyun-jung, Song Hye-kyo, Kim Jae-joong, An Shinae, Kang Min-kyung, and Kim Min-ha).'

Uhm Jung-hwa invited her top-star friends to a launch party celebrating the release of wine under her name. Song Hye-kyo, Kang Min-kyung, Go Hyun-jung, Kim Min-ha, Kim Jae-joong, Kim Wan-sun, and Jung Jae-hyung attended, drawing attention.

Before the wine tasting began, Uhm Jung-hwa appeared somewhat nervous and told everyone, "Thank you. It tastes so good to me, but I wonder what you'll think." Kang Min-kyung exclaimed, "It's really good," while Song Hye-kyo, seated beside her, was also pleasantly surprised, saying, "I like it because it's light."

After trying another wine, Kang Min-kyung began to assess its flavor, saying, "Sis, this one..." At that moment, everyone's attention turned to her. She shyly remarked, "Oh, this is putting too much pressure on me," before praising the wine, saying, "I can taste the terroir." Song Hye-kyo then drew laughs with her response to Kang Min-kyung's somewhat technical assessment: "I think I sat in the wrong seat."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.