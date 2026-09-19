TV Writer Who Swindled Lee Min-woo Out of Approximately 2.5 Billion Won Ordered to Repay Full Amount... "Separate from Forfeiture"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] A TV writer identified as A, who swindled approximately 2.5 billion won from Shinhwa member Lee Min-woo, has been ordered to repay the full amount of the damages.

According to a report by Herald Economy on the 19th, the 15th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Park Jeong-gi, ruled partially in Lee Min-woo's favor in July in the damages lawsuit he filed against A. The court determined that A must pay Lee Min-woo 2,455,590,000 won. This is the same amount recognized as the losses caused by A's fraud in the earlier criminal trial.

When Lee Min-woo came under police investigation in 2019 on sexual assault charges, A demanded money in exchange for arranging favors, saying, "I have connections within the prosecution and can help you receive a decision of no charges." A continued taking money, claiming it was needed to have a high-ranking prosecutor handle the case and to prevent a prosecutorial inspection.

Lee Min-woo received a decision of no charges in December of the same year, but investigators found that A continued demanding money by making false claims such as, "The prosecutors are trying to reverse the decision of no charges." A also told Lee Min-woo to liquidate luxury goods or take out loans using his home as collateral.

Investigators found that A had no actual ability to influence prosecutors or arrange favors. The amount A took from Lee Min-woo over approximately one year totaled 2,455,590,000 won.

A was indicted on fraud charges and received a seven-year prison sentence, which was finalized by the Supreme Court of Korea in July of last year. At the time, the court also finalized the forfeiture of the 2,455,590,000 won A had received on the pretext of arranging favors and using connections.

After Lee Min-woo filed the civil lawsuit, A's side argued that requiring A to pay the amount again would constitute double recovery, since the same amount had already been ordered forfeited under the criminal judgment.

The court rejected that argument. It explained that forfeiture is a criminal sanction intended to deprive an offender of property acquired through a crime, while civil damages are intended to compensate the victim for the losses suffered. The court determined that paying the forfeited amount does not eliminate A's civil liability to compensate the victim.

Meanwhile, the ruling in the first civil trial has not yet become final. Both sides appealed the decision, and the case is currently being heard on appeal by the Seoul High Court.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.