"Did Jang Yoon-jeong buy it for you?" Do Kyung-wan bristles at misunderstandings over his luxury watch collection

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Do Kyung-wan personally addressed misunderstandings surrounding his watch collection.

On the 19th, the Dojang TV YouTube channel released a video titled "This Is What You Wanted, Right?"

"Watch collector" Do Kyung-wan continued introducing his watches in the latest video. Previously, he had revealed watches from various brands, ranging from extremely high-priced models to mid- and low-priced ones, showcasing himself as a watch enthusiast.

He said, "I never thought I would upload a third watch video. I started because I wondered, 'Are there really many watch enthusiasts across the country?' But the second video has received around 300,000 views." He added, "I realized once again that there are many watch fanatics, so I prepared more watch-related content."

Before beginning his watch presentation, Do Kyung-wan emphasized, "I should say this before we start. It may not be hate comments, but there have been a lot of people saying things like, 'Did Jang Yoon-jeong buy it for you?' and 'If you can afford expensive things, why are you acting like that?'" He continued, "Jang Yoon-jeong does not buy them for me, everyone. Panerai was a birthday gift from Jang Yoon-jeong, but before that, I had already gifted three or four watches myself. Know what you’re talking about. Know." He bristled at what he described as a misunderstanding held by some people.

Meanwhile, Do Kyung-wan married singer Jang Yoon-jeong in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.