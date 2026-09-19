'Building Owner' Jung Gyu-woon ♥ Kim Woo-rim: "MAXing out the act of looking close"... Even a back hug, 'the vibe of a real married couple'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Jung Gyu-woon and his wife, Kim Woo-rim, shared a glimpse of their sweet married life by revealing the set of a pictorial shoot they did together for the first time in a while.

On the 18th, Kim Woo-rim posted a video on her social media along with the captions, "It's been a while" and "If the video turned out this well, I can't even imagine how good the final photos must be."

In the video, Jung Gyu-woon and Kim Woo-rim are seen immersed in a pictorial shoot. Dressed in matching outfits, the couple posed affectionately in front of the camera and showed off their handsome-and-beautiful couple visuals.

Kim Woo-rim said, "Let's take our act of looking close to the MAX next year. The vibe of a real married couple," describing the atmosphere of the shoot with Jung Gyu-woon. In the video, the two showed their genuine couple chemistry by sharing a back hug and gazing at each other affectionately, drawing attention.

Jung Gyu-woon and Kim Woo-rim currently run a café on Yeongjong Island.

Previously, Jung Gyu-woon appeared on a variety show in 2020 and revealed that he had become a building owner, saying, "I’m preparing to become a barista because I want to do it, and I go on café tours. I’ve even mastered latte art." He added, "I have a small piece of land in Yeongjong Island, and I built a building on it."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.