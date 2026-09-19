Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won Concerned About Their 10-Year-Old Daughter's Thick Leg Hair... "Her Growing Pains Are Severe, So We Give Her Painkillers"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Singer Baek Ji-young and actor Jung Suk-won expressed concern over their daughter Ha-im's rapid growth.

On the 19th, a video titled "Baek Ji-young's Daughter, Who Grows 1 cm a Month: The Secrets Behind Her Rapid Growth Revealed for the First Time" was posted on Baek Ji-young's YouTube channel.

Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won visited a hospital specializing in growth-related care and shared their concerns about their daughter's rapid growth. Baek Ji-young said, "Ha-im is growing incredibly fast compared with her peers," revealing that she is 10 years old and 154 cm tall. They were worried that she might have a medical issue, such as precocious puberty. Jung Suk-won added, "We're concerned because she's growing so quickly. She has also developed a lot of leg hair."

During the consultation, Baek Ji-young told the doctor, "Ha-im was born in 2017, and she started growing 1 cm a month from early in the year she turned seven. Her second growth spurt began six months ago, and her shoe size is 240 mm." Jung Suk-won added, "Her growing pains are very severe. She almost screams in pain three or four times a week. She says it hurts more than COVID-19. So we give her painkillers."

He continued, "She only feels growing pains at night. She says it hurts as if she has become a completely different person. It's like The Exorcist. While crying, she says, 'Why am I the only one growing this much? I don't want to grow anymore.'" Baek Ji-young also expressed concern, saying, "She cries for 40 minutes. We keep rubbing her and give her a full-body massage. At first, we let her endure the pain, but we couldn't keep doing that, so we started giving her painkillers."

The doctor explained, "She is within the normal range, but she has entered a period of rapid growth. You need to help her grow properly at this stage." Fortunately, Ha-im was not considered a candidate for growth suppression treatment. The doctor advised them to support her growth, noting that this was an important stage.

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-young married Jung Suk-won, who is nine years younger than her, in 2013. They have a daughter, Ha-im.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.