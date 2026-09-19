Han So-hee's Slip of the Tongue Prompts "You Shouldn't Say That"... Sohn Suk-hee's Awkward Laugh Leads to an Apology

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Han So-hee showed an unexpected reaction to broadcaster Sohn Suk-hee's remark.

Han So-hee appeared with Choi Min-sik on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Standard FM's "Sohn Suk-hee's 12 O'Clock" on the 18th. They were promoting the film "The Intern," which was released on the 16th.

Sohn Suk-hee said, "I am a little older than actor Choi Min-sik. Looking at the two of you, I feel envious," expressing envy of Han So-hee's youth. Sohn Suk-hee is 71, Choi Min-sik is 65, and Han So-hee is 34.

Han So-hee first said, "Thank you," and then calmly added, "There's no set order to who goes first," drawing attention. Sohn Suk-hee let out an awkward laugh, while Han So-hee waved her hands and said, "I'm sorry." Sohn Suk-hee then wrapped up the situation by saying, "You shouldn't say things like that."

Starring Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee, "The Intern" depicts an office life that transcends both generations and ranks. The story begins when Gi-ho, a silver intern with 37 years of experience played by Choi Min-sik, joins the company of Sun-woo, played by Han So-hee, who rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.