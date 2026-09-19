'Absent from Jewelry's Performance' Eun-Jeong Kim Shares Surprise Update After Marriage and Moving to America: "Busy Shopping"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Eun-Jeong Kim, a former member of Jewelry, shared an update from America.

On the 19th, Eun-Jeong Kim posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "I walked in three days in New York what I would have walked in OC over a year. I was busy shopping on my own, and it was fun. Bye."

The photos showed Eun-Jeong Kim visiting various places around New York and enjoying a relaxing time. She appeared to be making the most of her time alone by seeking out popular restaurants and sharing reviews of her shopping.

Eun-Jeong Kim was a member of Jewelry's third lineup. She has been living in America since marrying composer Lim Kwang-wook in 2022. Her life there was also featured on Seo In-young's YouTube channel last May. Eun-Jeong Kim shared that she was giving online songwriting lessons to Korean students from her large home in America.

Eun-Jeong Kim debuted as a member of Jewelry in 2008 and was loved for songs including "One More Time." After leaving the group in 2014, she worked as an actress and lyricist.

Jewelry recently attracted attention by performing as a full group for the first time in 20 years on KBS2's "Immortal Songs." While Eun-Jeong Kim's absence was a source of disappointment, interest has also focused on her life in America.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.