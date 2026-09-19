“Those Who Prosper by the Law Perish by the Law”: Ko Ji-yong’s Cryptic Post Amid Mud-Slinging Fight with Yang-Im Hur

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of boy band Sechs Kies, and his ex-wife, family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur, are engaged in a dispute over visitation rights. A post recently made by Ko is now drawing renewed attention.

Ko posted on his TikTok account on the 14th, “Those who prosper by the law perish by the law.” The post has drawn even more attention because it was made amid his legal dispute with his ex-wife, Yang-Im Hur.

According to Ko on the 16th, he and Yang-Im Hur divorced by mutual agreement in April 2024 and have since been in conflict over visitation with their child and the payment of child support. He eventually filed for a provisional injunction against Hur, seeking to prohibit interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of their child.

Ko claimed that he had seen Seungjae six times during the two years after the divorce. He also said that a certified letter he sent demanding an end to the child's media exposure was not accepted. Regarding child support, he said he had requested installment payments, but that an injunction application and a petition seeking a court ruling on visitation had been filed. He added that his ex-wife, Yang-Im Hur, was the one who initiated the legal action.

Yang-Im Hur later spoke out as well. She explained, “At the time of the divorce, we did not make a separate agreement regarding regular visitation. After Mr. Ko Ji-yong claimed that I was unfairly restricting his visitation rights with our son, I filed a petition with the court seeking a ruling on visitation.” She added, “I plan to proceed with visitation faithfully in accordance with the court’s decision going forward.”

Meanwhile, the two married in 2013 and had a son, Seungjae, but divorced in 2024.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.