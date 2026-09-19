Lee Hye-sung: "No need for objective criticism—please give me biased praise"; T-shirt from her older sister sparks laughter

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Former announcer and television personality Lee Hye-sung shared a humorous glimpse of her daily life by revealing a unique T-shirt from her older sister.

On the 19th, Lee Hye-sung shared a photo with the caption, "A T-shirt my older sister bought for me... (I was a little embarrassed)."

The photo showed Lee Hye-sung from behind as she wore the T-shirt gifted by her older sister. The back of the shirt featured a large message that read, "I don't want objective criticism or feedback about me. I want nothing but applause. Please give me one-sided and biased praise," eliciting laughter.

Lee Hye-sung also posed while wearing the T-shirt and shared her reaction to her older sister's playful gift.

Alongside the post, Lee Hye-sung shared various glimpses of her daily life, from selfies highlighting her glamorous physique to a visit to an exhibition. She drew attention by showcasing her stylish charm even in relaxed settings.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-sung is a former Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) announcer and television personality. She currently runs a YouTube channel focused on reading-related content while staying in regular contact with her readers.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.