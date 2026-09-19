Park Jae-hong, Anchor Who Collapsed from a Cerebral Infarction While Exercising, Returns After a Month of Treatment and Gets Emotional During Live Broadcast

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Park Jae-hong, a Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) anchor who suddenly collapsed due to a cerebral infarction and devoted himself to treatment and rehabilitation, returned to the microphone after about a month.

Park Jae-hong reunited with listeners through a live broadcast of CBS Radio's 'Park Jae-hong's Hanpan Seungbu' on the 17th. It had been about four weeks since he collapsed while exercising on the 22nd of last month and was taken to the hospital.

Before the broadcast, Park Jae-hong announced his discharge on social media and hinted at his return. He said, "Thanks to the prayers and support of so many people, I experienced the miracle of being discharged after a month," adding, "Following the recommendation of my rehabilitation doctor, I am planning to cautiously resume the live broadcast."

During the broadcast, he repeatedly expressed his gratitude to listeners who had been concerned about his health. Park Jae-hong explained why he had resumed broadcasting, saying, "My doctor said that I can do work while seated."

Near the end of the broadcast, he thanked listeners for supporting him and waiting for him over the past month, briefly becoming unable to continue speaking. He said that more than 3,000 viewers had left warm comments when he released a video for fans from his hospital bed, which gave him great strength.

Park Jae-hong previously collapsed suddenly while exercising on the night of the 22nd of last month and was taken to a hospital via the 119 emergency number. He was diagnosed with a cerebral infarction following a brain MRI and received intensive care treatment before beginning rehabilitation.

He also personally shared updates on his condition during his treatment. Park Jae-hong said that his language ability, memory, and sensation on both sides of his body had recovered, and that he was currently focusing on rehabilitation to regain his motor functions.

In a video released on the 4th, he said that he had been transferred to a rehabilitation ward and was continuing his treatment. He also expressed his wish to "return in good health and greet all of you listeners." In particular, he cited "I missed you" as what he most wanted to tell listeners after such a long absence, showing his determination to return.

Meanwhile, Park Jae-hong joined CBS in 2003 as an announcer recruited through the network's open hiring process. He has hosted 'Park Jae-hong's Hanpan Seungbu' since 2021.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.