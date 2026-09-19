Yena Personally Planned Her Full-Body WATERBOMB Suit... A "Pro Idol" Who Even Prepared a PPT

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Yena's qualities as a "pro idol," in which she designs every moment onstage herself, will be revealed on "Omniscient Interfering View." From an ideas meeting for which she prepared the PPT herself to detail-oriented rehearsals and her first encore concert, which captivated fans of all generations, the program will showcase Yena's passion for the stage.

The 416th episode of the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) entertainment program "Omniscient Interfering View" airs today (the 19th). It will feature the ideas meeting that gave birth to "Yena Core." Yena visits the company where she has worked for 10 years and presents a PPT she created herself, covering recently talked-about performances, public reactions and her future direction. It is also revealed that both the full-body suit that drew an enthusiastic response at WATERBOMB and the "Yumi's Cells" concept for the BSA were Yena's ideas, surprising everyone. Viewers are now focusing on the behind-the-scenes story of how Yena's bold and creative ideas came to life.

The day of Yena's first encore concert will also be shown. She is delighted like a child at the larger venue, but transforms into a "pro idol" as soon as rehearsal begins. She takes charge of the rehearsal, personally checking everything from the timing for prompting audience responses to the lift speed and various stage movements. The show's panelists are said to be amazed by Yena's passion for the stage and her desire to freely enjoy herself on a perfectly prepared performance.

Fans of various ages, from babies to grandparents, gather at the concert and add to the excitement. Known as Jigumi, they are immediately brought to their feet when Yena opens the show with "Catch Catch." She then unfolds her own world through a variety of performances, including "NEMONEMO," and fairy-tale-like staging. Jo Yuri, who previously performed alongside her as a member of IZ*ONE, also takes the stage as a special guest, adding to the excitement. Expectations are rising as the performance of Yena's new song "Unordinary Girl," created with NOWIMYOUNG, will also be unveiled for the first time on television.

Yena's first encore concert, where the "pro idol" enjoys herself with her fans on a stage she planned herself from start to finish, can be seen today (the 19th), Saturday, at the earlier-than-usual time of 11 p.m. on MBC's "Omniscient Interfering View."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.